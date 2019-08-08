Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help as they try to identify a suspect who used a marker to graffiti a vehicle in Point Breeze. According to police, the suspect vandalized a vehicle on the 2300 block of Reed Street around 4:45 a.m. on July 29.
Officials say a further investigation revealed the same graffiti was written on 10 vehicles which were parked along the 2100, 2200, and 2300 blocks of Reed Street as well.
If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact police at 215-686-3013.
