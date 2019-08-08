Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Department of Homeland Security is issuing a warning about donation scams in the wake of the recent mass shootings. Many people look for ways to help out after a national incident, and criminals know that.
Here are three things to look out for before donating:
- First, don’t click on links in unsolicited emails asking for money.
- Second, be wary of pleas and donation ads on social networking sits.
- And finally, research charities or crowdfunding campaigns yourself and make sure it’s clear exactly where your money is going.
“There’s ample amount of opportunity for hoaxes like that to be conducted and unless a company, organization or even an individual does their own due diligence to look into something, they may be subject to it,” law enforcement analyst Tom Fuentes said.
Experts also say be wary of door-to-door solicitations.
