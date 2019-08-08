BREAKING:78-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed During Robbery In West Philadelphia, Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Lego is teasing what appears to be a “Friends”-inspired block set. The toymaker gave fans a first look on its Twitter account.

The television show is celebrating its 25th anniversary next month. “Friends” debuted on Sept. 22, 1994.

People online are going nuts over the idea of “Friends” Legos.

Some fans are speculating the “Friends”-inspired Lego set will debut in honor of the show’s anniversary.

