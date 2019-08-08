Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Lego is teasing what appears to be a “Friends”-inspired block set. The toymaker gave fans a first look on its Twitter account.
The one with LEGO bricks 😉 Coming soon 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Zb8T1AQXVY
— LEGO (@LEGO_Group) August 6, 2019
The television show is celebrating its 25th anniversary next month. “Friends” debuted on Sept. 22, 1994.
People online are going nuts over the idea of “Friends” Legos.
Some fans are speculating the “Friends”-inspired Lego set will debut in honor of the show’s anniversary.
