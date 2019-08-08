



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — These games aren’t supposed to count, but when the backup quarterback breaks his wrist, it suddenly adds some severity to a hazy Thursday night preseason game.

That’s the hush that came over the Eagles and those watching at Lincoln Financial Field when Nate Sudfeld was taken off the field, riding a cart with his wrist in an air cast before halftime, leaving the Eagles actually concerned.

After the game, head coach Doug Pederson announced Sudfeld suffered a broken wrist. The QB will have surgery on Friday and is expected to return this season.

The Titans pounded the Eagles’ second- and third-teams, 27-10, at the Linc but it was Sudfeld everyone was asking about.

The Good

Sudfeld showed some mobility in the pocket and completed 10 of 18 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game late in the second quarter. That included a 75-yard TD pass to Marken Michel. The replays of Sudfeld’s injury did not look good. He came down on both wrists awkwardly. It appeared serious.

Michel made a slight adjustment on the Sudfeld pass, beating Titans’ regular Adoree Jackson on the play.

Defensive end Daeshon Hall helped himself, making six tackles and looking decent in a very shallow area for the Eagles.

Punter Cameron Johnston continues to be excellent — preseason or no preseason.

Defensive back Ajene Harris made a nice play with 7:28 left to play, with a 14-yard sack. It might be enough to get him noticed for some possible special teams duty.

Kicker Jake Elliott’s first-quarter 53-yard field goal.

Left tackle Jordan Mailata looked very good. He anticipated well, his footwork was great for such a large guy and he appears to get it after watching for a year.

The Bad

Guard Matt Pryor struggled and was hit a few times with penalties.

The Ugly

The Eagles’ effort. Maybe they think they’re the Super Bowl champions already, but there didn’t seem to be too much energy from many wearing white and midnight green.

Quarterback Clayton Thorson is, well, awful. He threw an interception and there has to be some serious wonder why the Eagles just didn’t select Kyle Shurmur in the fifth round. Shurmur, the former La Salle High School star knows the offense and possesses far superior skills than Thorson. He later overthrew a wide-open receiver in the fourth quarter and overthrew him.

Running back Josh Adams is in a crowded backfield and every rep matters. So he didn’t help his cause when the ball was knocked loose from the former Central Bucks South star with 48 seconds left in the first half.

Cornerback Josh Hawkins didn’t help himself, either. In the second quarter, he was burned on a 15-yard pass, then got another 15 yards tacked on for an illegal hit. The next play, the Titans went right back at him, but Taywan Taylor dropped the ball after getting behind Hawkins.