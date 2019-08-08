PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld left the Birds’ preseason opener with an apparent wrist injury. The injury appeared to happen late in the second quarter against the Titans on Thursday.
Sudfeld took a hit and used his wrists to break his fall as he was being tackled to the ground. He immediately grabbed his left wrist.
Sudfeld was later seen being carted to the locker room with an air cast on his left wrist.
Nate Sudfeld being carted to the locker room with an air cast on his left wrist @CBSPhilly #Eagles pic.twitter.com/bhFrSUORiz
— Dan Koob (@DanKoob) August 9, 2019
The Eagles have not given an official update as of yet.
Prior to the injury, Sudfeld went 10 for 18 with 177 yards and a 75-yard touchdown toss. Cody Kessler came in to replace Sudfeld.
After Nick Foles signed with the Jaguars in free agency, the Eagles counted on Sudfeld to back up oft-injured Carson Wentz.
Wentz did not play Thursday night.
