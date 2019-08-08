Comments
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – A big change is coming to some students in Atlantic City when they head back to school next month. Atlantic City High School will no longer require students to wear uniforms.
The uniform policy, which included black pants and a white, black or navy polo shirt, had been in effect for the last 12 years.
There are still some restrictions for what students can wear now, including no bare midriffs, no short skirts or shorts and nothing promoting drugs or alcohol.
