By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — U.S. Customs and Border protection say dozens of incubated chick-hatching eggs were seized at a Philadelphia port. On July 24, agriculture specialists discovered the 40 chick-hatching eggs inside of air cargo that came from the Netherlands.

The eggs were destined for Maine.

When the specialists opened the package, they found the incubated eggs concealed underneath a layer of plastic wine glasses on top of a foam packing sheet.

credit: CBP

credit: CBP

The United States Department of Agriculture and the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service prohibits live avian products from other countries. This is due to the risk of foreign animal diseases.

“The introduction of highly pathogenic avian influenza into the United States poses a potentially devastating impact to our nation’s poultry industry, while also threatening the health and safety of our citizens,” said Casey Durst, CBP’s Director of the Baltimore Field Office.

The hatching eggs were ordered to be destroyed by the USDA Veterinary Services.

