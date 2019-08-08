Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Birds are finally back. The Eagles host the Tennessee Titans in their first preseason game at 7:30 p.m.
While the outcome of the game might not matter, there is plenty to watch for.
CBS3’s Dan Koob has four things he’ll be keeping an eye on vs. the Titans.
- How much — if at all– will Carson Wentz play?
- How will tackle and first-round pick Andre Dillard fare?
- How will the defensive end race shake out?
- Will RB Miles Sanders live up to the hype?
Of course, Eagles fans are already in midseason form. CBS3’s Kimberly Davis caught up with some rowdy tailgaters before the game.
