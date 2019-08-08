  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Birds are finally back. The Eagles host the Tennessee Titans in their first preseason game at 7:30 p.m.

While the outcome of the game might not matter, there is plenty to watch for.

CBS3’s Dan Koob has four things he’ll be keeping an eye on vs. the Titans.

  • How much — if at all– will Carson Wentz play?
  • How will tackle and first-round pick Andre Dillard fare?
  • How will the defensive end race shake out?
  • Will RB Miles Sanders live up to the hype?

Anticipation Rising To See Eagles Rookie Running Back Miles Sanders In Action

Watch the video for more on what to expect in tonight’s game.

Of course, Eagles fans are already in midseason form. CBS3’s Kimberly Davis caught up with some rowdy tailgaters before the game.

 

