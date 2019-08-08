PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old man has died after police say he was shot twice during a home invasion. The incident happened shortly before 8:15 p.m. on the 1900 block of Stanwood Street in Philadelphia’s Rhawnhurst neighborhood on Thursday.
Police say two men entered the victim’s home and headed to his bedroom before firing at least two shots.
The victim suffered one gunshot wound to his chest and once in his side. He was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he later died.
According to police, the victim may have been targeted. Nothing was stolen from the home, authorities say.
No arrests have been made at this time.
The gunmen got away in a Chrysler minivan with a loud muffler, police say.
Authorities are investigating the homicide.
