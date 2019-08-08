2 People Injured After New Jersey Transit Bus, Car Collide In Center City

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A New Jersey Transit bus and a car collided, injuring two people in Philadelphia. The crash happened around 11:56 p.m. Wednesday at 11th and Market Streets in Center City.
The force of the impact caused the car’s airbags to deploy.
It’s not clear how serious the victims’ injuries are.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
