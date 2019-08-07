FORKED RIVER, N.J. (CBS) – A woman says karma is catching up to her after she stole a bottle of ketchup. The woman who snatched the ketchup from a Perkins Restaurant and Bakery in Forked River is now apologizing.
She says she took the ketchup to be “risky,” but her karma quickly caught up to her a few hours later when someone crashed into her car.
“I thought it’d be ‘risky.’ I am as square as they come and this is the worst thing I’ve done. Well, a few hours [after] I did it someone crashed into my car, and since then my karma, luck, and life have been sh*t,” the note read.
The ketchup thief was so distraught with guilt, she bought two new bottles and delivered them with an apology note.
Someone at the restaurant shared this photo saying, “To the person who returned this. You are forgiven.”
