By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gorillas at the Philadelphia Zoo have a new place to play. On Wednesday, the zoo opened its new Gorilla Treehouse.

The aerial structure gives the primates a new spot to have fun or just relax.

Credit: CBS3

“This is a huge structure. It’s more than 25 feet tall, more than 30 feet long,” said Michael Stern, the zoo’s curator of primates and small mammals. “We put it out in the yard so the animals can get all kinds of good exercise and also be more visible to all of our public here at the zoo.”

The zoo is open every day from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

