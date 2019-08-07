PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Severe storms are expected to bring heavy rain, frequent lightning and flash flooding to the Delaware Valley on Wednesday. Most of the area is under a slight risk for severe weather but there is still the possibility for strong winds, hail and even a tornado.

The storms are expected to start after 1 p.m. and could be at its worst at the close of the evening rush. Drivers can expect to be blinded by the downpours during the evening commute.

The biggest concern, for now, will be the threat for flash flooding, particularly across the Interstate 95 corridor and portions of the Coastal Plains. Some areas could see one to two inches of rain, while localized areas could possibly see three to four inches.

A flash flood watch has been issued for Philadelphia, surrounding suburbs and portions of South Jersey from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Flash Flood Watch issued August 07 at 10:02AM EDT until August 07 at 10:00PM EDT by NWS https://t.co/fU7603LrI1 — Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) August 7, 2019

Most of the action will be happening on Wednesday but after Thursday the sun is expected to come back with comfortable warmth.

THIS AFTERNOON — Hot & Humid, Late Day T-Storms Develop, Some Severe. High 90.

TONIGHT – Showers and T-Storms, Then Clearing. Low 71

TOMORROW — Mix of Sun and Clouds with a Spotty T-Storm. High 88.

FRIDAY — Mostly Sunny and Less Humid. High 87.

SATURDAY — Sunny, Low Humidity. High 82.

SUNDAY — Mostly Sunny and Nice. High 85.