



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Intense thunderstorms rolling across the region are bringing drenching downpours, wild wind and lots of lightning. Storm damage has been reported across the area, including in Bethlehem.

Tornado Briefly Touches Down In New Jersey As Severe Storms Move Through Region

There are many reports of damage from downed trees to lightning strikes and flooded roadways.

⚠️ New Jersey, get ready! Line of severe storms moving in! Numerous downed trees & wires, numerous water rescues reported due to these storms. #cbs3 #njwx pic.twitter.com/KJYPyOVUiw — Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) August 7, 2019

Haverford Township police say crews have made multiple water rescues due to people driving into standing water. No injuries were reported.

Haverford Township Police Chief tells me multiple water rescues from people driving into standing water. No injuries. @CBSPhilly @HaverfordPD — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) August 7, 2019

In Havertown, viewer Monica Miller sent a picture showing a flooded parking lot at the Waterford Apartment Complex.

The storms are also causing problems during rush hour. NJ Transit says the River Line is suspended between Walter Rand Transportation Center and the Waterfront Entertainment Complex due to flooding.

Philadelphia Weather: Severe Storm Threat Expected To Bring Heavy Rain, Flash Flooding To Region

Several SEPTA lines are experiencing delays of up to 45 minutes due to overhead power problems.