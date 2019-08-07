PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s Music Alliance will induct a line-up of musicians spanning a wide range of genres to its Walk of Fame, including The Philadelphia Orchestra, R&B group The O’Jays and ’80s rock band The Hooters.
The class of 2019’s other honorees include Philadelphia socialite and philanthropist Dorrance “Dodo” Hamilton, who died in 2017; disco queen Evelyn “Champagne” King; and Jody Gerson, the current CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group and the first woman to run a major music-publishing company. Longtime rock-radio DJ Pierre Robert is this year’s dual Radio Row Award recipient and Walk of Fame inductee.
The announcements were made Wednesday at the Independence Visitor Center.
The group will be formally inducted on Oct. 22 during a gala at The Bellevue.
