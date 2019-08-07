WEATHER ALERT:Downed Trees, Water Rescues Reported As Severe Storms Roll Through Region
By CBS3 Staff
TINICUM TOWNSHIP, Pa.


TINICUM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A traffic stop in Tinicum Township, Delaware County led to a chase and an officer injured. Marco Martin is facing a long list of charges, including aggravated assault.

Police say they pulled Martin over on Saturday, found drugs in his car and tried to arrest him. He allegedly knocked two police officers to the ground and fled the scene.

Credit: CBS3

State troopers later found him and when they tried to arrest him, Martin allegedly bit a trooper’s leg and kicked another officer.

Martin is being held on $250,000 bail.

