Man Critically Injured After Shot Multiple Times In Point Breeze

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in the city’s Point Breeze section. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday on the 1600 block of Ellsworth Street.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in the city’s Point Breeze section. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday on the 1600 block of Ellsworth Street.
Police say they found more than a dozen shell casings, and one of the bullets struck a house.
No one inside the home was hurt.
There’s no word on suspects or a motive in the shooting.
You must log in to post a comment.