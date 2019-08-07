Man Critically Injured After Shot Multiple Times In Point Breeze

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in the city’s Point Breeze section. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday on the 1600 block of Ellsworth Street.

Police say they found more than a dozen shell casings, and one of the bullets struck a house.

No one inside the home was hurt.

There’s no word on suspects or a motive in the shooting.

