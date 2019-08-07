HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) – Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire in Haddonfield, Camden County. Flames broke out around 5 a.m. Wednesday on Walnut Street, near Lincoln Avenue, at a residence with two homes attached.
At least one child was injured in the fire, but there is no word on the extent of those injuries.
Other people on the scene were being wheeled out on stretchers.
Eyewitness News spoke with one of the homeowners who says she and her husband were able to make it out safely.
“I was sound asleep. My husband was in his office, for some reason, and he came and told me to get out, which I did. And we walked out without anything,” homeowner Katherine Donch said.
No word on how the fire started.
