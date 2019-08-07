



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Eagles have added a state-of-the-art sensory room, officially making Lincoln Financial Field a sensory-inclusive stadium. The Eagles partnered with KultureCity to create the room as part of a new initiative to promote accommodating and positive experiences for all fans.

This addition makes the Eagles one of the first sports franchises to have a sensory room inside their team’s venue.

The 500-square-foot room, designed by top medical professionals, is fully equipped with noise-cancelling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads.

The sensory room opened to the public for on Aug. 4 at the Eagles open practice.

Eagles Surprise Young Fan Who Was Brought To Tears After Meeting Nelson Agholor With Tickets, Sideline Passes

“With the opening of Lincoln Financial Field in 2003, we made it an organizational priority to create a one-of-a-kind experience for guests in a safe, friendly and inclusive environment,” Chairman and CEO of the Eagles, Jeffrey Lurie said. “It is truly heartwarming to know that this state-of-the-art sensory room will now provide a sense of ease and comfort for families and loved ones who may be experiencing sensory challenges at Lincoln Financial Field. In this moment, we are creating a major shift from autism awareness to action and it is all thanks to our compassionate and caring fans, Eagles Autism Challenge supporters, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and the autism community around the world.”

Fans are encouraged to download the KultureCity app to see what sensory features are available and where they can be accessed, prior to entering The Linc.

The sensory room is presented by the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, a founding beneficiary partner of the Eagles Autism Challenge.

For more information on the Eagles Autism Challenge Foundation, click here.