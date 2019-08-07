Comments
SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A Springfield, Delaware County family got the surprise of a lifetime when they were boating off of Sea Isle on Monday. They spotted a whale peeking out of the ocean just off 83rd Street.
Jack and Jody Hammond were on the water when they spotted the whale surfacing not once, but twice.
They said it seemed to be feasting on fish, just 50 to 100 yards away from them.
Jack Hammond was able to snap a picture before the whale disappeared under the water.
