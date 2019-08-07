PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One man is dead and another man is critically injured after a double shooting in the Tioga section of North Philadelphia Tuesday night. A crying man was comforted by others outside of the Edgewood Apartments on the 1500 block of W. Allegheny Avenue.
Police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting outside the building just after 11:45 p.m.
Officers arrived to find two men, a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, lying on the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
“They were both transported by police to Temple Hospital. The 21-year-old male, shot numerous times in the chest, was pronounced a little after 12 o’clock, 12:07 a.m., the second male is critical. He’s also shot in the chest as well,” said Captain Frank Llewelyn of the Philadelphia Police Department.
Llewelyn said one of the victims lives in the apartment building. Investigators are trying to determine the address of the other man.
So far, no arrests.
