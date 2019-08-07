Crews Battle Flames In North Philadelphia

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Crews battled flames at a North Philadelphia residence early Wednesday morning. The fire broke out around 3:15 a.m. on the 2500 block of Dakota Street.
Emergency crews found heavy fire but had the situation under control in less than an hour.
There were no reported injuries.
There is no word on what caused the fire.
