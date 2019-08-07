  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Crews battled flames at a North Philadelphia residence early Wednesday morning. The fire broke out around 3:15 a.m. on the 2500 block of Dakota Street.

Crews Battle Flames In North Philadelphia

Emergency crews found heavy fire but had the situation under control in less than an hour.

There were no reported injuries.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

Comments