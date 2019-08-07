Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Bustleton man accused of killing his own father will return to Philadelphia to face charges. Police arrested Sohan Panjrolia near Harvard University on Tuesday.
He was wanted for killing his 60-year-old father on Conwell Avenue on Saturday.
Police say he suffers from schizophrenia.
Panjrolia waived extradition Wednesday morning, voluntarily allowing his return to Philadelphia.
