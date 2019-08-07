WEATHER ALERT:Severe Storm Threat Expected To Bring Heavy Rain, Flash Flooding To Region
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Bustleton man accused of killing his own father will return to Philadelphia to face charges. Police arrested Sohan Panjrolia near Harvard University on Tuesday.

He was wanted for killing his 60-year-old father on Conwell Avenue on Saturday.

Police say he suffers from schizophrenia.

Panjrolia waived extradition Wednesday morning, voluntarily allowing his return to Philadelphia.

Comments