MILLSBORO, Del. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a fire that killed three young children in Millsboro, Sussex County on Wednesday. Officials say all three children were younger than 5 years old.
Officials received a 911 call for a report of a fire on Scarp Street Wednesday afternoon. First responders arrived on scene to find the residence engulfed in flames.
The fire was quickly extinguished, but when crews entered the home, three children under the age of 5 were found dead.
Authorities say another child was safely removed from the burning home by a parent. The child was transported to Beebee Medical Center for an evaluation and was released.
An autopsy will be performed on the three deceased children to determine a cause of death.
Delaware State Police and the State Fire Marshall’s Office continue to investigate the fire. There is no word yet on what sparked the fire.
