Elevated Lead Levels Found In Drinking Water Of 9 Central Bucks County Schools As New School Year Nears The district says the drinking water will be safe before school reopens next month.

Woman Allegedly Yells At Muslim Woman To 'Go Back To Where You Came From' At Sesame PlaceZafirah Moore says she started recording the incident with her cellphone after she says the woman told her to "go back to where she came from."