CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — A 101-year-old woman from Cherry Hill is earning accolades for her artwork. Mindel Kaufman earned the first place prize for Camden County’s Senior Citizens Juried Art Contest and Exhibition on Wednesday.
Kaufman’s artwork, “Flower Power,” beat out 54 other entries from artists 60 years old and over.
She says the inspiration came from flowers she received for her 101st birthday.
“I took the pedal of the flower and I rubbed it on my canvas and I got imagery that I could work with,” Kaufman said. “It looked to me like some ladies. So I adjusted them accordingly.”
Kaufman only started painting when she was 65.
Now she will move onto a state competition.
You can see all of her entries at the William Rohrer Center through Sept. 12.
