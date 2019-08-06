PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., announced legislation strengthen gun laws on Tuesday morning. The senator unveiled three different bills tweaking existing laws and creating new ones.
The first is a federal red flag law. It would allow a judge to revoke a person’s ability to buy a gun if they put threatening words on social media or other media.
The second is a “lie and try” law, which would prosecute someone if they lie on their gun application.
The last proposed law strengthens the background check system.
New Jersey Signs 3 Gun Violence Prevention Bills Into Law After Weekend Mass Shootings In US
CBS3 asked the senator what makes this legislation different.
“That’s a fair question, I don’t know that it’s so much something specifically different about these shootings,” Toomey said. “I think it may be just the accumulated pain of so many of these and then the fact that they occurred in such close chronicle proximity to each other. I’m not sure. From my point of view, if this creates a momentum, if it creates an opportunity, then we need to seize that opportunity.”
The senator said he spoke with President Donald Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell.
He said the bills will be introduced when Congress reconvenes after summer recess.
You must log in to post a comment.