



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Union player Alejandro Bedoya is reacting once again after calling on Congress to end gun violence during a nationally-televised game against DC United.

After scoring during Sunday night’s game, Bedoya celebrated with his teammates before running over to a field microphone and yelling “Hey Congress, do something now. End gun violence. Let’s go.”

Bedoya’s comments came after a pair of weekend mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio that left more than 30 people dead.

On Tuesday, Bedoya doubled down on his comments.

“Doing nothing is not going to accomplish anything. Let’s try some other things — new laws or certain solutions. Let’s work together,” Bedoya told reporters. “I didn’t point fingers at anybody, I didn’t say anything crazy. I said something that I believe is bipartisan that we can work on — Congress, it includes the House and the Senate, Republicans, Democrats, both sides, everybody — we all need to do better. “And everybody should want to feel safer, feel more freedom — that’s what this country is about. You feel more free without having to worry that some nutjob is going to shoot you up, or shoot your family members up, shoot your community. This affects so many people,” Bedoya said.

Union head coach Jim Curtin said he stands by Bedoya’s actions during the game.