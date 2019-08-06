



CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The Philadelphia Union are honoring those who serve our country in a unique way, as the team held a soccer tournament aboard the Battleship New Jersey. The vessel has seen a lot—World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam War. But Tuesday, it saw a battle of another sort.

Today the @PhilaUnion raised money for the Battleship New Jersey by holding a soccer tournament aboard the ship

It’s being called the “Battle of the Branches,” a five-versus-five soccer tournament hosted by the Philadelphia Union.

“It’s pretty cool, it’s my first time on a battleship, and I’m pretty excited to be here today,” Baiyo Garwhedh said.

“I think they chose a great location as well because the Battleship New Jersey is pretty spectacular, if you ever come up here,” Sgt. Manuel Morris said.

The tournament kicked off at noon, and for every group that signs up, the Union will make a donation to the Battleship New Jersey.

“It’s the most decorated battleship. It’s also the largest battleship, back home on the Delaware River,” Jack Willard, from the Battleship New Jersey, said.

The Union will also donate to the Liberty United States Organizations, which is a nonprofit that provides services for those who serve and their families.

“I love that we were able to bring out a bunch of military teams from Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey here today,” Kristen Lowe, from the USO, said.

This is all a part of the Philadelphia Union’s Military Appreciation Week.

The winning team will get jerseys, a trophy, and tickets to a Union game.

“We have about 20 teams here that will get the ultimate bragging rights in military soccer, so we’re pretty excited,” Philadelphia Union marketing manager Alyssa Gentile said.

Union officials believe this is the first time a soccer match was played on the vessel.