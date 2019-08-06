BREAKING:Philadelphia Man Wanted In Father’s Murder Taken Into Custody Near Harvard University
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    View All Programs
By Alyssa Adams
Filed Under:Harvard University, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia man wanted in the murder of his father over the weekend has been taken into custody in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge police confirm 31-year-old Sohan Panjrolia was taken into custody in Havard Square on Tuesday afternoon.

Harvard University sent out an alert saying to avoid the areas of JFK and Eliot Streets while police searched for Panjrolia around noon, CBS Boston reports.

A shelter in place was issued to anyone in the area.

Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Man Accused Of Murdering His Father In Bustleton

Cambridge police say he previously attended Harvard University.

After about an hour, Panjrolia was taken into custody.

Panjrolia allegedly shot his father in the head with an assault rifle inside their home on the 1900 block of Conwell Avenue on Saturday night.

Comments