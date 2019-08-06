PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia man wanted in the murder of his father over the weekend has been taken into custody in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge police confirm 31-year-old Sohan Panjrolia was taken into custody in Havard Square on Tuesday afternoon.
Harvard University sent out an alert saying to avoid the areas of JFK and Eliot Streets while police searched for Panjrolia around noon, CBS Boston reports.
A shelter in place was issued to anyone in the area.
Update: We can confirm that the suspect — Sohan Panjrolia — has been taken into custody. #CambMA #HarvardSquare
— Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) August 6, 2019
Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Man Accused Of Murdering His Father In Bustleton
Cambridge police say he previously attended Harvard University.
After about an hour, Panjrolia was taken into custody.
Panjrolia allegedly shot his father in the head with an assault rifle inside their home on the 1900 block of Conwell Avenue on Saturday night.
You must log in to post a comment.