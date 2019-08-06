  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia Eagles


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Philadelphia Eagles fans hope for a memory-filled season on the field, players are making memories for fans off of it. Monday was another touching moment between a member of the Eagles and a young fan at training camp.

‘You’re My Hero’: Carson Wentz Shares Heartwarming Moment With Young Eagles Fan During Training Camp

12-year-old Xavier Dyer Jr. was overcome with emotion after receiver Nelson Agholor gave the youngster a pair of his gloves after practice.

The team posted a video from Xavier’s father to their twitter page.

“Come for practice, stay for the memories,” the tweet said.

 

Xavier’s father tweeted that the autograph was great, but seeing his son’s reaction at receiving the gloves was priceless.

This was certainly a moment that young man will never forget.

