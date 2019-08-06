PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Philadelphia Eagles fans hope for a memory-filled season on the field, players are making memories for fans off of it. Monday was another touching moment between a member of the Eagles and a young fan at training camp.
‘You’re My Hero’: Carson Wentz Shares Heartwarming Moment With Young Eagles Fan During Training Camp
12-year-old Xavier Dyer Jr. was overcome with emotion after receiver Nelson Agholor gave the youngster a pair of his gloves after practice.
The team posted a video from Xavier’s father to their twitter page.
“Come for practice, stay for the memories,” the tweet said.
Come for practice, stay for the memories.#EaglesCamp | #FlyEaglesFly
(via @XavierDyer9) pic.twitter.com/jejDEmUjiG
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 5, 2019
Xavier’s father tweeted that the autograph was great, but seeing his son’s reaction at receiving the gloves was priceless.
This was certainly a moment that young man will never forget.
