PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police will come together Tuesday night with the communities they serve for National Night Out. The anti-crime initiative takes place in neighborhoods around the country.

The goal is to enhance relationships between residents and law enforcement.

Take a look below where National Night Out events will take place across the area:

NEW JERSEY

Atlantic City: Atlantic City’s event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pop Lloyd Stadium, 1200 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, and will feature free refreshments, face painting, raffles for bicycles and helmets, an inflatable bouncer, music, firefighting demonstrations, SWAT truck and a free keepsake for the first 100 attendees.

Gloucester Township: On Tuesday, August 6, 2019, neighborhoods throughout Gloucester Township are invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the 36th Annual Night Out (NNO) crime/drug prevention event. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. residents throughout Gloucester Township are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights, and spend the evening outside with their neighbors and police. Also, several Neighborhood Watch groups will be hosting a variety of special events, such as block parties, cookouts, carnivals, dessert tasting parties, bring your favorite covered dish parties, pool parties, and flashlight walks. The evening will end with a firework celebration seen from our Veteran’s Park on Chews Landing Road at 9:30 p.m. For additional information on Gloucester Township National Night Out activities, contact Capt. Anthony Minosse at aminosse@gtpolice.com, or Officer McLaughlin of the Gloucester Township.

Lawnside: National Night Out in Lawnside is a three-town event that covers Lawnside, Mangolia and Somerdale. It lasts from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Linwood: In an effort to encourage sober and designated driving, the Linwood Police Department and the John R. Elliott HERO Campaign For Designated Drivers will unveil a HERO Campaign-themed police cruiser during the city’s ‘National Night Out’ celebration at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at All Wars Memorial Park. The park is located at 1299 Shore Rd.

Pennsauken: Both Pennsauken’s National Night Out celebration and the town’s Farmer and Food Market will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Pennsauken Municipal Complex, 5605 N. Crescent Blvd. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that is designed to make neighborhoods a safer, better place to live. Pennsauken’s police, fire department, and EMS are joining forces to present a variety of displays and activities, specialized unit demonstrations, giveaways, and more. Free bottled water, water ice and soft pretzels will be given out while supplies last. It lasts from 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Pleasantville: The city’s gathering will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tilton Road and Langston Avenue. In addition to vendors, food and prizes for children, the police department’s K9 Unit and the city’s fire department will also be conducting demonstrations.

PENNSYLVANIA

King of Prussia: National Night Out will be hosted by Upper Merion Township Police Department and Plymouth Township Police Department. Our event will be hosted in the Plaza parking lot of the King of Prussia Mall on August 6th from 6pm-9pm. This free community event will be loaded with information, entertainment, food, demonstrations, games, prizes and more!

Lansdale: Montgomery Township Police Department and The Goldenberg Group hold National Night Out from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at the Water Tower Square Shopping Center at 751 Horsham Rd.

Philadelphia: The city’s largest National Night Out event will take place at Snyder Plaza in South Philadelphia, beginning at 6 p.m.

Springfield: Springfield Police (Delaware County) and the Delaware County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 27 will celebrate National Night Out with an event at the Springfield Country Club located at 400 W. Sproul Rd. Other community organizations and local fire departments will also be on hand for the festivities. It lasts from 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Wynnewood: Thousands of residents celebrate National Night Out, a night where police and community gather to prevent crime and make neighborhoods safer with live music, great food, rides, carnival, and appearance by former Philadelphia 76er World B. Free, and more. The event is sponsored by Ring and Dietz & Watson. It is being held at the Wynnewood Shopping Center at 50 E. Wynnewood Rd., beginning at 7 p.m. Please bring a bag of non-perishables to benefit Eldernet’s food pantry.