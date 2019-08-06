Comments
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — A potentially dangerous and rare mosquito-borne illness has been spotted in Delaware. Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or Triple E, was found in chickens in southwestern New Castle County, along with Kent and Sussex Counties.
The illness affects both humans and horses and is more deadly than West Nile Virus. Symptoms include headache, high fever, chills and vomiting that is possibly followed by seizures or a coma.
Experts say the best way to avoid getting bitten by mosquito is to drain standing water around your home.
