PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 1300 block of Parrish Street.
Police say a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in both legs.
He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
More than 40 shell casings were recovered at the scene.
Police are looking for a black Escalade that was seen fleeing the area.
There’s no word yet on a motive in the shooting.
