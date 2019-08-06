TULLYTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County mother will spend the next 25 to 50 years in prison for the poisoning death of her son. Jennifer Clarey, of Tullytown, pleaded no contest to third-degree murder after she was accused of putting Vicodin in her 2-year-old son’s sippy cup last August.
Authorities say Mazikeen Curtis was found dead inside a home on the 500 block of Lovett Aveune on Tullytown Borough on Aug. 25.
Investigators say the Vicodin was prescribed just days before her son’s death. The bottle was filled with 120 pills, but investigators did not find a single pill inside it.
“You were there to protect this child, and instead you were so reckless, so thoughtless, so selfish so as to take this child’s life before he had the chance to experience all life has to offer,” said Senior Judge Clyde W. Waite. “This cannot be accepted in a civilized society.”
Police say Clarey also slashed her own wrists before she was arrested.
