By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, shane victorino


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hawaii native and former Phillies outfielder Shane Victorino is entering the hemp business. The World Series champion will assume the role of Principal for Legacy Ventures Hawaii, an investment company that entered a joint venture with Arcadia Biosciences Inc., announced in a release on Tuesday. 

The partnership, which will go by the name Archipelago Ventures will grow, extract and sell hemp products in the island.

“We believe hemp has the potential to transform Hawaii’s economy – and the lives of its farmers and local communities – by creating an entirely new agricultural segment based on bringing innovation, scientific integrity and investment to the islands,” Victorino said in the release.

The company plans to begin selling products in late 2019, but specific kinds of hemp and CBD products were not made known.

