WEST GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — There’s a new problem on the controversial Mariner East pipeline after a scare rattled a local neighborhood. A loud boom jolted people who live along the pipeline in Chester County.
Officials with Energy Transfer responded to the incident that happened in West Goshen Township around 8:20 p.m. on Monday on the Mariner East Two pipeline.
Neighbors say they heard what sounded like an explosion as pictures shook on walls and windows rattled nearby homes.
Any possible damage to structures or homes is not yet known.
The Chester County District Attorney’s Office sent detectives to investigate the incident.
Prosecutors launched a criminal investigation into work along the pipeline earlier this year, after years of complaints concerning the work surrounding the installation of the natural gas transmission line.
Energy Partners said the incident was a “backfire on a flare stack.”
“During routine maintenance last evening at our Boot Station in West Goshen Township, there was a backfire on a flare stack at approximately 8:20 p.m. ET as the station was brought back online. This resulted in a loud noise, similar to what happens when a car backfires. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused to our neighbors,” the company said in a statement to CBS3.
No injuries were reported.
