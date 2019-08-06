1 Suspect Arrested After Man Shot In Front Of Police Officers In Frankford, 2nd Suspect On The Loose 

  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot right in front of police officers in the city’s Frankford section. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at Arrott Street, near Frankford Avenue.

Police say officers patrolling the area saw a man get shot, then saw two men running away.

Officers caught up to one of the suspects and the other remains on the run.

They also recovered a weapon.

The 19-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

