PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Walmart reportedly says it has no plans to stop selling guns or ammunition after a mass shooting at one of its stores in El Paso, Texas on Saturday. The mass shooting killed at least 20 people and injured 26.
In an interview published on Bloomberg, a Walmart spokesman says the retailer goes beyond federal law in background checks for weapons purchases.
“Our focus has always been on being a responsible seller of firearms,” company spokesman Randy Hargrove told Bloomberg. “We go beyond federal law requiring all customers to pass a background check before purchasing any firearm.”
In 2015 Walmart stopped the sale of “modern sporting rifles.”
Walmart also raised the age to purchase a gun from 18 to 21 last year.
Hargrove says the shooting happened at a Walmart where employees receive “active shooter” training four times a year.
