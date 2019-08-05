



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mass shootings can happen anywhere. In the aftermath of the recent deadly shootings, many are wondering what if it happens here, and would you know what to do and how to help the victims?

We see it happen all the time, bystanders jumping in to help victims before professionals arrive.

When it comes to controlling bleeding, there is a national campaign aimed at training people on how some measures can save lives.

After the Dayton, Ohio shooting, video from the scene appeared to show someone compressing a wound. Controlling the bleeding from a gunshot wound is critical for survival, and with mass shootings, even when there is a quick emergency response, bystanders can mean the difference between life and death.

Around the United States, an initiative called Stop the Bleed is training people how to help before medics arrive.

“People need to know what to do to stop that because hemorrhage is the most preventable cause of traumatic death,” Trauma Prevention Coordinator Kimberly Everett said.

People can bleed to death in seconds. This training program includes techniques on how to stop severe bleeding using things like T-shirts to pack a wound and how to apply a tourniquet.

“Sad that we have to learn this stuff,” middle school teacher Bob Teraila said.

At a Philadelphia session, teachers and state trooper were learning how to stop bleeding.

“I think that when you see all the things that have happened, it’s pretty scary,” Teraila said.

People in the training group say they are grateful for the knowledge of what to do to stop the bleeding.

“Getting this training is going to make us more knowledgeable when we’re on scene to save lives,” State trooper Alexander Figueroa said.

For more information on the Stop the Bleed campaign, click here.