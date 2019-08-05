PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia 76ers released their 2019 preseason schedule on Monday. The Sixers will kickoff the preseason at The Center on Oct. 8 against a Chinese professional team, the Guangzhou Loong-Lions, at 7 p.m.
They’ll head to North Carolina to face the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. The game will be played at a neutral site, the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
The season before the season. https://t.co/X9uCS6jkyk | #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/lx1VDpC6XZ
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 5, 2019
Their last road game of the preseason will be against the Orlando Magic on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Amway Center.
The Sixers final two opponents in the 2019 preseason will be at The Center against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 15 and the Washington Wizards on Oct. 18.
