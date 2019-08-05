



OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) –There is a new bird on the boardwalk in Ocean City and it’s ruffling the feathers of local seagulls that have become a real pest for visitors. There is a notable difference in how many seagulls are on the Ocean City Boardwalk, and it’s all thanks to a 3-year-old falcon named Blackberry.

Seagulls are not a welcome visitor on the boardwalk. In fact, they have become more of a nuisance and in some cases downright aggressive.

“When people walk by I can see them getting dive bombed,” Greta Davis said.

“They’re usually like all over the place and like attacking people and getting in the food and stuff,” said Mike Branca.

But there is a new bird in town and word is spreading quickly.

Blackberry, with East Coast Falcons, was brought in and was assigned one job.

“Just her presence here is going to make a big difference because when she starts flapping her wings, it doesn’t take long for her to get my fist to a bird. So they see that flap and start screaming to all of their friends,” said PJ Simonis, with East Coast Falcons.

East Coast Falcons will be in Ocean City on the boardwalk until the end of August as part of its pilot program.

Simonis tells Eyewitness News that Blackberry is the only falcon being trained and used for abatement in Ocean City. But visitors may also spot an owl or one of four hawks.

“We kind of trick them. We put another bird in and then another bird in and another bird. They just kind of get tired of running from them and they decide it’s time to split,” Simonis said.

They falcon, hawks and owl are all trained to just harass the seagulls, but not kill them.

East Coast Falcons are hope this is a program that will stick around.

“We’re training the seagulls that this isn’t a safe place to be that they shouldn’t be here eating fries and funnel cake they should be eating clams and crabs,” said Simonis.

Eyewitness News was told that the problem became more severe after visitors started to feed the seagulls. The city is reminding beachgoers, not to feed the seagulls.

As for blackberry, her handler may start flying her as soon as Tuesday, once she is acclimated to the area.

