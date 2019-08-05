



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — After two mass shootings rocked the nation over the weekend, Acting New Jersey Gov. Sheila Oliver signed several gun violence prevention bills into law Monday. The three bills signed Monday establish community-based gun violence prevention programs.

The bills come after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas — where 22 people were killed at a Walmart — and Dayton, Ohio — where nine people were killed.

“Every day gun violence is tearing our communities apart, especially in underserved communities of color. Governor Murphy and I are determined to stop the violence through intervention programming,” said Oliver, who serves as Commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs. “The bills I am signing today will help cut gun violence off at the source through comprehensive hospital-based violence intervention programs (HBIV) that will educate, care for, and protect New Jersey residents to help save lives.”

“As public leaders, we have a moral obligation to do something about the gun violence sweeping this country,” said Attorney General Grewal. “And in New Jersey, we actually are. So I urge our nation’s leaders to take a page from the New Jersey playbook, which treats the epidemic of gun violence like the public health crisis it is and that focuses on prevention, treatment, and enforcement. The time to do so is now.”

The newly-signed bills are part of the state’s Gun Safety 2.0 package, which follows a series of laws signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in July.

Each of the three bills focus on gun violence intervention and prevention in the community.

Bill S3301 establishes “Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program Initiative” in the Department of health; Bill S3312 requires Level One and Two trauma centers to provide hospital-based violence intervention programs; and Bill S3323 requires the Victims of Crime Compensation Office to refer victims to violence and intervention programs.