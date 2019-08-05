  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    9:30 PMThe Neighborhood
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Police say a man was shot and killed while driving a vehicle, which then hit a parked car in South Philadelphia Monday night. Police say the shooting happened on the 2300 block of South Marshall Street just before 8:15 p.m.

Police say a 25-year-old man was shot once in the back of the head while driving a silver Chevy Impala. The vehicle then hit a parked car.

‘We Never Assume They Can’t Happen Here’: Philadelphia Police Remain Proactive After Mass Shootings

The victim was transported to Jefferson University Hospital and was pronounced dead at 8:38 p.m.

No arrests have been made at this time. An investigation continues.

Comments