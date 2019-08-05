Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Police say a man was shot and killed while driving a vehicle, which then hit a parked car in South Philadelphia Monday night. Police say the shooting happened on the 2300 block of South Marshall Street just before 8:15 p.m.
Police say a 25-year-old man was shot once in the back of the head while driving a silver Chevy Impala. The vehicle then hit a parked car.
The victim was transported to Jefferson University Hospital and was pronounced dead at 8:38 p.m.
No arrests have been made at this time. An investigation continues.
