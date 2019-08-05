



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new mural inspired by a Philadelphia sports team is taking shape in North Philadelphia. But you won’t have to look up, you’ll have to watch your feet instead!

The work of art was unveiled Sunday at James Allen Shuler Playground.

The work is Sixers-inspired, complete with a giant And-1 basketballer stretching from hoop-to-hoop.

The footwear and apparel brand selected the basketball court for its Paint the Park initiative.

“It was a five, six daylong process and I was here sun up to sun down with it from start to finish so it was pretty cool to be here throughout the entire process and meet all the guys and the workers that came out and built those relationships. It is important to me to be here because I’m from this community and for me, it’s important to give back and be here every step of the way,” Dawud Morris with basketball operations said.

Philadelphia is the latest stop on And-1’s Paint the Park Tour, an initiative that aims to improve the conditions of urban parks and basketball courts for kids across the nation.