



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Meatless alternatives are on the rise in the United States and a plant-based company is working to create a substitution for a breakfast staple. Beyond Meat, a plant-based protein company that makes meat substitutions to beef and pork, is working on fake bacon and steak.

The two products are part of the company’s longer-term innovation efforts, CEO Ethan Brown told CNN Business. They are “important as we build out the portfolio,” he said, adding that the items are still in development.

Brown didn’t share when Beyond plans to bring the items to market, noting that the company’s researchers would need a “surprise breakthrough” to launch in the near future.

Demand for Beyond Meat’s product has shot through the roof as many people look to reduce their meat intake for health and environmental reasons. The fake meat company reported sales of $40.2 million in the first quarter — up 215% from the same period a year before.

On Wednesday, it announced a partnership with Dunkin’ to sell a breakfast sandwich featuring a Beyond Meat sausage in Manhattan.

In addition to developing new products, Beyond is constantly working to improve the meat substitutes it already sells. It has improved its burger patty, using coconut oil and cocoa butter to make the product more meat-like. Beyond has also started selling its signature protein in a “ground beef” format.

Impossible Foods, Beyond’s rival, is also working on innovative new products like an alternative to fish.

