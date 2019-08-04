



WASHINGTON (CBS) — Philadelphia Union midfielder Alejandro Bedoya had a message for Congress on Sunday night. After scoring a goal against D.C. United, Bedoya celebrated with his teammates before running over to a field microphone to deliver a statement to Washington on national TV.

“Hey Congress, do something now. End gun violence. Let’s go,” Bedoya said.

Bedoya’s message comes as the United States is left reeling after the latest rash of mass shootings.

Twenty people were killed and dozens were injured during a mass shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso on Saturday. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for the man suspected in the El Paso shooting and will also pursue domestic terrorism charges against the suspect.

Less than 24 hours later, nine people were killed and 16 people were injured in a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

The 32-year-old Bedoya has U.S. national team experience. He made the U.S. National Team’s 2010 preliminary World Cup roster but was cut from the final roster. He’s played for the U.S. in the 2011 and 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup and in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

