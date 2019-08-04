



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted in the homicide of his 60-year-old father. Police say 31-year-old Sohan Panjrolia shot his father, Mahendra B. Panjrolia, with an assault rifle inside their home on the 1900 block of Conwell Avenue Saturday night.

Responding officers located the victim in the living room suffering a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A preliminary investigation found the victim was home with his wife and son when the incident occurred.

Investigators say the son went upstairs and to get the assault rifle then went into a first floor bathroom and discharged the weapon one time.

The son then exited the bathroom and pointed the gun in the direction of his parents. He fired

multiple shots at his father, striking him in the head.

Sohan fled the scene in a 1999 grey Toyota Camry which was located several blocks away but he remains at large.

Sohan suffers from schizophrenia and may be using other narcotics, police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as 5’11”, 180lbs with browns eyes and a shaved head. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and beige basketball shorts.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Sohan Panjrolia, contact the Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 immediately.