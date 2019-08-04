PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sunday night was a big night for Philadelphia Eagles fans. The team held its only open practice during training camp at Lincoln Financial Field, and scores of fans paid to see the Birds continue training for the 2019 season.

Zach Ertz walked onto the field Sunday night at the Linc to an electric crowd and a see of green.

“Oh my god, I am back in my happy zone,” Eagles fan Shannon Spengler said.

Fans each paid $10 to watch their team in their only open practice and every dime of it went to autism research.

More than 40,000 fans who attended the Eagles’ only open practice helped raised $475,000 for the Eagles Autism Challenge 🦅🏈 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/A6LvdF4kic — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) August 5, 2019

More than 40,000 fans attended the open practice and helped raise $475,000 for the Eagles Autism Challenge.

“That’s fine, I don’t mind that at all,” Nazier Berry said about of paying to see practice. “I think more people should give to charity, so it’s a good way to raise money for it and get to see the practice.”

Most NFL teams do not charge for open practice, but the $10 was worth every penny to Paul Bodkin, who traveled to the Linc with his song all the way from Long Island, New York.

“I’m an Eagles fan. Grew up in Frankford,” Bodkin said. “We moved out there and I always come here every training camp with my sons. It’s a tradition. We come here every year.”

And while summer is starting to wind down, some fans cannot wait for fall to begin.

“What does that mean? Fall is football. The two best things in the world,” LaQuinta Fondren, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, said.

The Eagles open their preseason schedule Thursday against the Tennessee Titans.