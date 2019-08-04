Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 19-year-old was critically injured in a double shooting in the Franklinville section of the city. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue around 2 a.m.
Officers say a 19-year-old was shot in the torso and carried by a group of friends to Temple University Hospital. He is listed in critical condition.
A 24-year-old man sustained a graze wound to his shoulder and was also treated at Temple University Hospital.
No arrests have been made at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
