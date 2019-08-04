BREAKING:At Least 9 Killed, 26 Wounded In Dayton, Ohio Mass Shooting
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 19-year-old was critically injured in a double shooting in the Franklinville section of the city. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue around 2 a.m.

Officers say a 19-year-old was shot in the torso and carried by a group of friends to Temple University Hospital. He is listed in critical condition.

Bustleton Man On The Run After Killing Father With Assault Rifle, Police Say

A 24-year-old man sustained a graze wound to his shoulder and was also treated at Temple University Hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

