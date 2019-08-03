PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two women are injured — one critically — after police say a massive house party turned into a double shooting. The incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. inside a home on the 9100 block of Verree Road in Philadelphia’s Bustleton neighborhood on Saturday.

Police say a 20-year-old woman suffered one gunshot wound to her right leg and was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where’s she’s fighting for her life.

The second victim is an 18-year-old woman, who was shot once in her right knee. She was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

Witnesses say the shooting happened in the backyard where a large pool party was being held.

Instagram video shows a massive fight breaking out at what appears to be the party. Witnesses told CBS3 that a fight did break out before the shooting.

Neighbors say they heard three gunshots and then saw hundreds of teenagers and young adults running.

A neighbor who’s a nurse told CBS3 that “there must have been anywhere from 100 to 300 kids running down the street toward my car.”

“As a nurse my first reaction was to help them,” she said, “so I got out and did as best as I could. I just seen so many children — young teenagers — running out in bathing suits. They were barefoot, some of them were hurt. Glass in their feet. I got my medical bag and started putting Band-Aids on kids.

“They were all running. They were running in the street. There was glass everywhere. Kids were coming up. They were calling their parents. They were calling for Lyft. Everybody was getting out. The kids were trying to stay as calm as possible. Parents were coming, picking them up. Lyfts were coming, picking them up.”

No arrests have been made at this time.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident.

CBS’s Chantee Lans contributed to this report.